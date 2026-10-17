A 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man have been killed after a light aircraft crash in Scotland.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision north-east of Drymen, Stirling, at around 4.45pm on Friday, Police Scotland said.

Police said the next of kin of a 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man, who were pronounced dead at the scene, have been informed.

Following the crash, temporary airspace restrictions, including drones, are in place around the village.