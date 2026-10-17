Pensioner, 80, and boy, 16, killed after light aircraft crash
Emergency services were called to north-east of Drymen, Stirling, on Friday afternoon, Police Scotland said
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A 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man have been killed after a light aircraft crash in Scotland.
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Emergency services were called to reports of a collision north-east of Drymen, Stirling, at around 4.45pm on Friday, Police Scotland said.
Police said the next of kin of a 16-year-old boy and an 80-year-old man, who were pronounced dead at the scene, have been informed.
Following the crash, temporary airspace restrictions, including drones, are in place around the village.
These are likely to be in place for some time to allow the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to conduct investigations, Police Scotland said.
Officers warned it is is a criminal offence to fly in restricted airspace.