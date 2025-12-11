A pensioner has been fined £250 for littering after spitting out a leaf which blew into his mouth.

Roy Marsh, 86, was resting in a car park in Skegness, Lincolnshire, when he was hit with the fine.

He had been on a stroll in South Parade car park when a stray leaf blew into his mouth.

He spat it out, and then two men approached him.

They told him they witnessed him spitting onto the floor and fined him.

He was issued with a fine of £250 – later reduced to £150 after an appeal – which he paid.

Lincolnshire Reform UK councillor Adrian Findley said: “They are taking it too far.

“If I came here on holiday and was given a £250 fine I wouldn’t want to risk coming back.”

“There needs to be discretion about how they issue fines.

“We can’t expect elderly people to chase crisp packets down the road if it’s windy.

“If it looks like a genuine accident then give people opportunity to apologise and pick it up.”

Councillor Martin Foster, the portfolio holder for operational services, said: “The council closely monitors data on enforcement actions, including those relating to such things as littering, fly-tipping and dog-related offences.

“Our ultimate aim is to invoke a change in behaviour and stop people committing environmental crime so residents and visitors can enjoy a clean and safe environment.”

In October, a Lib Dem-led council fined a woman £150 for pouring her coffee down a drain.

Richmond council later apologised and canceled the fine amid a public outcry.

In a separate incident a pair of newlyweds were fined £150 for putting their bins out early so they could catch a flight for their honeymoon.