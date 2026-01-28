Pensioner, 95, tied up and robbed by fake window-cleaner in 'vile' attack
The robbery took place at the woman's home in Salford, Greater Manchester, with police now searching for a man in his late 60s or early 70s
A 95-year-old woman has been tied up and robbed in her home in Greater Manchester by a man posing as a window-cleaner.
Listen to this article
The attack happened at her home in the Little Hulton area of Salford on Tuesday, January 27, with the attacker believed to be aged in his late 60s or early 70s.
The victim had been at home when the man entered the property having offered to clean her windows, before then proceeding to tie her hands together and demand money from her.
The man was disrupted when another woman who knew the victim arrived at the house, where she was grabbed, before the man fled.
Read more: Two Chelsea fans ‘stabbed’ ahead of Champions League tie with Napoli as supporters urged to take ‘extreme caution’
Read more: Organised crime groups used UK airport to collect Mexican cocaine
The attacker is described as white male and approximately in his late 60s - early 70s.
He had short mousy brown hair which was combed back, no facial hair, glasses, and appeared well-kempt. He was wearing a dark raincoat jacket, jeans and dark-coloured shoes.
Detective Inspector Paul Davies, from GMP’s Salford district, said: “This was a vile incident in which a woman was tied up and threatened in an address, and we are determined to locate the man responsible.
“Thankfully, this was not a more serious situation and we commend the brave actions of the lady's friend who confronted the man and called officers.
“As we progress this investigation, we are appealing for anyone with any information to please come forward. It could be something big or small– it all assists in our work.”