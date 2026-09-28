Hundreds of people protested outside the conference centre in Liverpool on Sunday

Police remove a demonstrator at a protest in support of Palestine Action, during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Organisers of a pro-Palestine demonstration outside the Labour Party conference said more than 150 arrests were made.

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Hundreds of people sat outside the conference centre in Liverpool on Sunday, holding handmade banners saying they supported banned group Palestine Action. Police started making arrests in the afternoon, continuing for several hours. Defend Our Juries, which organised the protest, said on Monday that after 16 hours, more than 150 arrests were made. A spokesperson said: “Inside the Labour Party Conference today, Ed Miliband will tell campaigners and party members that they were right to build political pressure over Gaza with their protests. Read more: Palestine Action activist on run convicted over raid on Israel-linked weapons factory Read more: US government announces sanctions against Palestine Action

More than 150 arrests were made. Picture: PA

“The hypocrisy is breathtaking. “If he means what he says, why are those taking a principled stand against genocide still being arrested as terrorists?” The group said one of those arrested yesterday was 94-year-old human rights barrister, Margaret Owen. In July, Palestine Action was told its ban would be reviewed by the Supreme Court. The group’s co-founder was granted permission to challenge the proscription, which came into force in July 2025. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the Government would “robustly defend” the decision. The Home Office insists the ban is not aimed at lawful protest in support of Palestinian causes, but rather says the move was necessary because of what it described as significant criminal damage to legitimate businesses.

In July, Palestine Action was told its ban would be reviewed by the Supreme Court. Picture: PA