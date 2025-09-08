A pensioner who attempted to smuggle cocaine worth more than £600,000 into the UK hidden in his mobility scooter has been jailed.

Eight kilograms of the drug was found in the back seat panel of Ronald Lord’s scooter after he was stopped at Gatwick Airport on February 7 2025, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The discovery was made after Border Force staff X-rayed the vehicle, according to the agency.

The 71-year-old claimed to have been on a seven-day holiday to Barbados and that he was coming to the UK to sightsee, the NCA added.

Lord, from Montreal in Canada, told investigators he did not know how the drug had got into his scooter and denied any knowledge.

However, the screw from the scooter seat panel was found in the pensioner’s pocket following a search.

Read more: Man jailed for smuggling 61 firearms into the UK

Read more: ‘Drug mule’ Bella Culley’s lawyer accuses British embassy of ‘not doing’ enough to help pregnant teen