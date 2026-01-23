Court papers show the pensioner is now “confused much of the time” and unable to manage his own affairs.

Pensioner with dementia convicted over unpaid car insurance. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A pensioner suffering from severe dementia has been convicted in a controversial fast-track court process for not insuring the car he is no longer able to drive.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 77-year-old man stopped using his Peugeot in December 2024 when a doctor first diagnosed him with dementia. Court papers show the pensioner is now “confused much of the time” and unable to manage his own affairs, and has no memory of receiving a fine from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) over the uninsured vehicle in August last year. His brother was alerted to the problem when the DVLA opted to bring a criminal prosecution earlier this month, and he sent a letter to the court spelling out the circumstances behind the unpaid bill. But his letter was not enough to halt the prosecution, and a magistrate sitting in Derby convicted the man last Thursday of keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements. Read more: Thousands more speeding cases could be axed over faulty cameras Read more: Drug-drive reoffending up 24% in a year as experts call for immediate suspension of offenders

His brother was alerted to the problem when the DVLA opted to bring a criminal prosecution earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

The prosecution was brought under the Single Justice Procedure (SJP), a fast-track court process in which magistrates sit privately to rapidly deal with low-level criminal cases. The design of the SJP system, which was invented as a cost-cutting measure in 2015, means that prosecutors such as the DVLA do not see letters from defendants when they are submitted to the court. Chances to withdraw cases that are no longer in the public interest are regularly missed. In the pensioner’s case, he was prosecuted due to not having insurance on his car on August 12 last year. “(He) is a 77-year-old pensioner who is suffering from severe dementia,” the brother wrote. “His illness became prevalent in the latter part of 2024. “He was officially diagnosed in December 2024. He was advised not to drive from then on. “Around the Spring of 2025, it was agreed that I would purchase the vehicle from him. So I arranged for the vehicle to have a new MOT.”