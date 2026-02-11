A pensioner has reportedly died from a suspected case of cholera, which would mark the first fatal case in Britain for 125 years.

This death would mark the UK’s first since 1901.

Cholera was widespread in the UK up until the early 1900s and would kill tens of thousands every year.

The man, who is believed to have been in 80s, reportedly fell ill last week and showed signs of the disease.

The man died shortly after being admitted to hospital, according to The Sun.

A source told the outlet: “They have no idea how he caught it.

“They were asked by doctors if he’d been abroad recently, but he hadn’t. He lived at home with his youngest son.

“His eldest was allowed to be in the room with him in full PPE as his life ebbed away.

“It was incredibly traumatic.”

Cholera is primarily spread through water and kills at least 143,000 people every year.

The source said the family originally believed had contracted norovirus, which causes vomiting, fever and diarrhoea.

They added: “The family are naturally devastated.

“They were told the clothes he had arrived in would have to be incinerated.

“They’re grieving his loss but are also concerned about what to do with everything in the house.”

Health experts are said to be investigating whether the victim’s test was actually a “false positive.”