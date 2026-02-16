During the trial the court heard how the aspiring rapper had not walked the dogs for 'four weeks before the attack'

Chelmsford Crown Court building where the case linked to the death of Esther Martin, 68, is taking place. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A pensioner with limited mobility was left in charge of a pack of 10 XL bully dogs with a combined weight of up to 190kg before she was killed, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ashley Warren is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of owning or being in charge of two XL bully dogs that killed pensioner Esther Martin, 68, in what was described as a “tragedy waiting to happen”. Warren, 41, left Ms Martin with the two dogs, named Beauty and Bear, and eight puppies of the same breed, at his home on Hillman Avenue in Jaywick, Essex, on February 3 2024. It was revealed that the dogs had not been walked for "four weeks" prior to the mauling, with Ms Martin left with over 60 injuries following the attack. Jurors previously heard that the aspiring rapper had asked Ms Martin, who was 5ft 3in, to mind the animals so he could travel to London to film a music video. Summing up the case on Monday, prosecutor Chris Paxton KC said Ms Martin had “restricted” movement after a hip replacement, and arthritis and a limp, meaning it was a “ludicrous suggestion” to say she could be considered a “fit and proper person” to control the dogs. He said the “combined weight of the pack” was between 180kg to 190kg and the dogs were “unpredictable, towering, muscular” animals. Read more: Probe into Russian whistleblower 'killed by deadly toxin' requires 'reinvestigation' following Navalny ruling Read more: Driver pleads guilty to killing father-of-two as he walked his dog

Ashley Warren arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, where he is accused of owning or being in charge of two XL bully dogs that killed 68-year-old Esther Martin in February 2024. Picture: Alamy

“In old money that’s about 26 to 28 stone, not of static Roman statues but living, writhing, fighting dogs. Dogs described by the defendant as ‘bouncy’,” he added. The two adult dogs weighed 39kg and 47kg and each of the eight puppies were between 10kg to 12kg, the court heard. Given that Warren had known Ms Martin for more than 12 years, he would have been aware of her mobility issues and had “no basis” to believe she could “physically stop the dogs”, Mr Paxton said.

Esther Martin, 68, died after the dogs turned on her at the residential address. Picture: Essex Police

“The defendant is responsible as the owner of Bear, and being in charge of Beauty, because no-one, no-one could reasonably believe that Esther Martin was a fit and proper person. “No-one would reasonably believe that Esther could control those dogs with the physicality and power that they clearly possessed, never mind the fact that there was not just one adult XL bully dog but two, with eight puppies in tow.” “Such was the ferocity of the dogs that police officers were unable to enter the home until they had deployed the Tasers, entering not just with Tasers but with shields,” the prosecutor added. Jurors heard Ms Martin sustained a minimum of 60 mostly dog-related injuries before her death and that the animals had not been walked for four weeks before the attack.