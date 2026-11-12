Pensioner in critical condition after being 'set on fire' outside her flat
Hertforshire Police have launched an attempted murder investigation over the attack on Brenda Raymond, 80.
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An attempted murder investigation is underway in Hertfordshire after an 80-year-old woman was found on fire at a block of flats.
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Police say they believe the victim, Brenda Raymond, was attacked on her way home and deliberately set alight, potentially with the use of an accelerant.
Officers were called to the Caractacus Cottage View flats in Watford at 12.47pm on Monday November 9.
Raymond was taken to hospital where she is in critical condition after sustaining significant injuries from the flames.
Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Major Crime Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an appalling and deeply distressing attack on an elderly woman who suffered horrific injuries after being set alight outside her own home"
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“Our thoughts very much remain with Brenda and her family as we continue to do everything we can to find out what happened and who is responsible," said Detective Inspector Bridges.
Raymond’s family released her name and photo in an effort to jog people’s memory and obtain information around the event.
According to police, evidence at the scene indicated that another property in the area was targeted with flammable liquid poured through its letterbox.
“Someone out there knows something,” said Detective Inspector Bridges. “You may have witnessed suspicious activity, heard a conversation, noticed unusual behaviour, or captured something on CCTV or dash cam footage without realising its significance.”
Police are asking people to come forward with any information regarding anyone acting suspiciously in or around Caractacus Cottage View between 10am and 2pm on Monday 9 November, anyone running from the scene, or anyone who purchased flammable liquid on the day of or shortly before November 9.
Additionally, if anyone has CCTV, doorbell camera, or other video footage of the area on Monday November 9, they are encouraged to contact the police.