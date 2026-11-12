An attempted murder investigation is underway in Hertfordshire after an 80-year-old woman was found on fire at a block of flats.

Police say they believe the victim, Brenda Raymond, was attacked on her way home and deliberately set alight, potentially with the use of an accelerant.

Officers were called to the Caractacus Cottage View flats in Watford at 12.47pm on Monday November 9.

Raymond was taken to hospital where she is in critical condition after sustaining significant injuries from the flames.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Major Crime Unit, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an appalling and deeply distressing attack on an elderly woman who suffered horrific injuries after being set alight outside her own home"

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