David Berman, 84, was suffering from dementia at the time of the stabbing,

Pensioner who 'slipped' and stabbed husband in chest with kitchen knife jailed for murder. Picture: GMP

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman who lied and claimed that her husband’s fatal stab wound to the chest was accidental has been jailed for a minimum of 12 years.

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Daryl Berman, 72, told police that David Berman, 84, had stumbled while he took her lunch tray into the kitchen of their home in Prestwich, Manchester, and had fallen on a knife. She claimed he said “It’s OK I slipped” before she heard a groan and ran into the kitchen to discover him face down and covered in blood. Her account was initially accepted but her actions “unravelled” when suspicions were raised about the injury and a post-mortem examination later concluded it was non-accidental. Retired joiner Mr Berman also had a stab wound to his right middle finger which prosecutors said was a common self-defence injury. Read more: Security guard uses old G4S uniform to trick bank staff into handing him £117,000 before fleeing to Ghana for four years Read more: Pubs win battle with council that tried to remove riverside picnic tables - but police sent to ‘warn’ man who exposed the issue

Pensioner who 'slipped' and stabbed husband in chest with kitchen knife jailed for murder. Picture: Family handout

Paramedics attended the couple’s address in Butterstile Lane on March 13 last year after she dialled 999 but were unable to save him. Officers spoke to the defendant on the driveway of her home and she said: “You don’t think I murdered him do you?” She was said to be “very calm and matter of fact”, the Crown said, and also had little blood on her despite stating she had rolled over her husband of 27 years. Last week she was convicted by a jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of murder. Sentencing Berman to a life term, Judge Tina Landale told her: “It appears something happened between you where David went to the floor and you stabbed him in the chest with severe force. “You have never given a truthful account of what happened. I am satisfied something must have happened to cause you to lose your patience or temper and begin to attack David with the knife you had earlier used to prepare your lunch. “Whatever the trigger was is unknown. “I am sure you immediately regretted what you had done and tried to help him and called for an ambulance, and followed instructions to resuscitate him. “I am satisfied that you did not intend to kill David, rather your intent was that he suffer really serious bodily harm.” The judge added: “This was a domestic incident against a background of a decades-long happy marriage.”

Manchester City Centre - the court located near the train station. Picture: Alamy

Both were said to have “adored each other” and there were no apparent problems between them to the outside world, the court heard. The defendant was also said to be “coping” with Mr Berman’s health issues, including a recent diagnosis of vascular dementia, and “by all accounts was nurturing and caring towards him”. After she rang for an ambulance, the defendant also called her husband’s children so they could see him as he fought for his life. In a victim personal statement read to the court, Mr Berman’s son, also named Daryl, said he knew his father’s life was in danger by the “tone of her voice”. He said when he arrived it “strangely seemed like a crime scene already”, adding he has found what he saw in the kitchen “difficult to shake out of my head”. He told the court: “My sister was crying hysterically and then there was Daryl, who seemed fairly calm considering what had happened.

Grand red brick Minshull Street Crown Court building with arches and towers on a bustling city street in Manchester. Picture: Alamy