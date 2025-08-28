A 76-year-old man will appear in court for a plea hearing after children became unwell at a summer camp where sweets were allegedly laced with sedatives.

Jon Ruben, of Wayte Court in Ruddington, Nottinghamshire, is charged with child cruelty offences relating to three boys at Stathern Lodge in Canal Lane, Stathern, Leicestershire, last month.

He will appear at Leicester Crown Court on Friday for a plea and trial preparation hearing after being charged with three counts of wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning or exposing children in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury to health between July 25 and 29.

Eight children, all boys aged between eight and 11, and one adult were taken to hospital as a precaution but were discharged after a report was made to police on July 27.

