Pensioners could lose access to personal independence payments (PIP) as part of a review into the welfare system, LBC understands.

Nearly one in five (17%) claimants are over the state pension age, despite a widespread view of PIP as an in-work benefit to help with ongoing costs.

The benefit – which is available to claimants regardless of their income or savings – is designed to help with the extra costs of living with a disability or long-term health conditions.

The government is reviewing retirees' access to PIP benefits as part of the ongoing Timms Review, which is expected to be published before the end of the year.

The Timms review, led by disability minister Sir Stephen Timms, is assessing the fairness and sustainability of the system.

A government source said: “The Timms review has said PIP is no longer fit for purpose and they’re reviewing it as a benefit for all ages.

“We have focused on young people for good reason - the increase in claims in that age group has risen very significantly in the last few years, and they have their whole lives ahead of them.”

Applications for the benefit must be made before a person reaches retirement age, but claims can continue after a person stops working and starts claiming their pension.

Those above the state pension age experience a ‘light touch’ review process, where their PIP is only reviewed every ten years. It is more frequent for people under 65.

According to government data, the most common primary condition among PIP claimants in their 60s is osteoarthritis.

There are a total 4.1 million total PIP claimants, of which more than half (2.3 million) are over 50, 1.4 million are over 60, and 826,000 are over 65.

In contrast, 665,778 claimants are aged between 16 and 29.

For claimants in their 20s, the most common primary condition is autism spectrum disorder. For those in their 30s, 40s and 50s it is mixed anxiety and depressive disorders.

One Labour MP told LBC they would support a change in the access that pensioners have to PIP: “Pensioners as a group are better off than ever.

"Over a quarter are millionaires! I’m very up for some sort of means test that protects the poorest pensioners while stopping us giving benefits to the wealthiest group in society.”

The government’s main focus on welfare reforms has been on young people, especially the one million young people not in education, employment and training.