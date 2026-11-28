A statement on the DWP website said: “We have taken some DWP online services offline as a precaution after we identified a cyber incident affecting our systems.". Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Some Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) services remain down following a "cyber incident", as experts warn that hackers likely targeted the department.

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The department said on Friday it had “identified a cyber incident affecting our systems” and had taken some services offline “as a precaution”. The government insisted millions would still get regular pension and benefit payments and vowed to minimise disruption. But as of Saturday morning, online benefits and pensions services remain offline as dozens continue to report issues with the website. The UK's former chief technology officer David Knott said last night there is a "strong suspicion" that the DWP was targeted by hackers. Read more: DWP cyber incident ‘probably an attack’, former UK technology chief says Read more: DWP removes some online services amid cyber incident

The Department for Work and Pensions offices. Picture: Mike Kemp/Getty

"[The government has] taken down some of the citizen-facing services, which implies to me that there's some kind of attack could be mounted through the front door," he told a broadcaster. Downing Street has said there is no evidence that a "malicious actor" targeted other government departments. Shadow AI minister Dr Ben Spencer wrote on X that he and others "have repeatedly warned about potential vulnerabilities in government technology and called for greater transparency and scrutiny of the action being taken to modernise outdated systems". He added: "Just last week the AI minister said 'the government are taking decisive steps to assess and improve the resilience of the UK's digital infrastructure.'"It appears far more may be needed." The DWP makes about 2.5 million regular payments a day, but it is understood that reported delays are not related to the cyber incident. On Friday, anyone clicking through to the page from Gov.UK was greeted with a message saying: "Temporary disruption to some DWP online services." The portal to log in to Universal Credit appeared to be down this morning, with people reporting being unable to apply for universal credit. Those trying to manage their state pension were also faced with an error message, which said: "Sorry, the service is unavailable. You will be able to use the service later." Also affected by the incident were systems for Personal Independence Payment (Pip) applications and job searches as well as 'Tell Us Once', for when someone has died. A statement on the DWP website said on Friday: “We have taken some DWP online services offline as a precaution after we identified a cyber incident affecting our systems. Read more: Snow and ice could hit parts of England over coming days “We are working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to investigate and to bring services back online as quickly as possible and to minimise any disruption.