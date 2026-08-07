Among the clips is footage filmed over the Gulf of Oman in 2021, appearing to show a dark orb moving in irregular patterns through the sky

By Georgia Rowe

The Trump administration has released a new batch of UFO files, including dozens of reports and videos previously unavailable to the public.

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The latest release contains 41 files - including more than a dozen videos, three images and a series of PDFs - with records dating from 1953 to 2026. Among the clips is footage filmed over the Gulf of Oman in 2021, appearing to show a dark orb moving in irregular patterns through the sky. The object, described as a “cold orb”, was reportedly about 4ft (1.2m) across. Another video, captured by a US military sensor at an undisclosed location in the Middle East in 2025, appears to show a round sphere travelling in a straight line over a built-up residential area. Read more: Trump hits out after US appeals court blocks his $400 million White House ballroom project Read more: Trump claims Iran war will be over 'soon' and declares Strait of Hormuz 'sort of open'

An artist's impression of a reported incident this year in an undisclosed part of the Western US. Picture: US Department of War

An artistic interpretation of a reported incident potentially involving unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) in June or July of 2011. Picture: US Department of War

The US defence department first published 161 files on 8 May, after President Trump called for greater transparency over unexplained phenomena. It has since released hundreds more in five separate document drops. UAP, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, is the term now used by US officials for unexplained objects detected in the air, at sea or on land. All of the images in the latest release are renderings, artistic impressions based on witnesses’ first-hand descriptions of alleged extraterrestrial encounters. One rendering shows a huge dark triangular object in the sky, with circular lights at each corner. The image is based on an alleged encounter reported by two former US service members in summer 2011, according to the file.

An artist's impression of an encounter described by a Colorado Springs couple who observed a triangular object that passed around 300ft above their home in 2023. . Picture: US Department of War

Another file details a couple in Colorado Springs who reported seeing a smaller triangular object pass around 300ft above their home in 2023. They said it appeared “almost see-through”, surrounded by haze and ripples “like you were looking at an object that is underwater”. The object reportedly banked until it was almost vertical without changing direction or altitude, before disappearing within four seconds.

An artistic interpretation of a reported incident above Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan, potentially involving unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) in June 2002. Picture: US Department of War