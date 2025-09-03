The population of England and Wales aged 100 and over has reached a new high after doubling in size in the past two decades, figures show.

There were an estimated 15,330 centenarians alive last year, up 4% from 14,800 in 2023, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The figure has jumped just over 100% in 20 years, having stood at 7,630 in 2004.

It is also up by more than a third (38%) in the past five years.

Much of this rapid growth is a legacy of the spike in babies born in the years immediately after the end of the First World War in 1918.

This led to a sharp rise in the number of people turning 100 in 2020 and 2021.

