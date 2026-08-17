Residents were urged not to light fires in Britain due to the rising risk of wildfire caused by the drought

Sir James Cleverly told LBC that the government were risking misusing the alert system. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Britons are going to ignore future emergency alerts if the government keeps using it for "less urgent things", the Shadow Housing Secretary has told LBC.

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The aftermath of a serious wildfire in a field in Eton, Windsor, Berkshire that took place last week. Picture: Alamy

He said: "This was brought in for an important reason, and it was brought in to give emergency national warning. "The whole point of this is to let the country know at the same time if something sudden and dangerous is happening. "This dry weather has been building up over weeks. Advice not to use mobile barbecues has been in place for weeks. "Being careful about discarding cigarette butts, that's things that people should have known about for weeks. "The government is misusing an emergency communications network for public information broadcasts, which could be done online, could be done on TV. "If people get into the habit of ignoring them, which is exactly what will happen if the government keeps using it for less urgent things like this, then if we do need to warn the country at short notice, people will ignore the warnings, completely undermining the whole idea of this emergency communication system."

The alert flashed up on millions of phones and was accompanied by a loud siren noise which lasted for several seconds with a message stating: "There is a very high risk of wildfires nationally. "Residents, landowners and visitors should not undertake any activity that could start a fire, including disposable barbecues, fire pits, garden incinerators or fireworks. "Even a small flame can rapidly develop into a major wildfire placing lives, homes, businesses and emergency responders at risk." Andy Burnham announced a temporary ban on disposable barbecues on Friday, and he later urged home cooks and gardeners to "take extra care” by not lighting any fires in gardens or other open spaces.

The alert warned of a very high risk of wildfires, beside a burning disposable barbecue in the UK. Picture: Alamy