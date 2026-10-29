South West Water, Southern Water, Thames Water and Yorkshire Water all received one-star ratings - the lowest possible score - in the Environment Agency’s latest annual assessment.

Pollution incidents across England and Wales remained a major concern, the report found, with 2,991 recorded in 2025. Picture: Chris Howes/Wild Places Photography/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Four UK water companies have been handed a one-star environmental rating as regulators accuse bosses of failing customers and the environment.

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a sign about a pulluted sewage waterfall in Devon, UK. Picture: Mr Riley/Alamy

This comes as water regulators have released their first combined assessment of the industry, combining data on drinking water, sewage pollution, customer service and environmental performance. Although the quality of drinking water remains high, with 99.97% of tests meeting required standards, the sector is still falling short on wastewater and environmental protection, the report found. The Environment Agency (Defra) said its overall ratings for water and sewerage companies had fallen to 16 out of a possible 36 stars, with just one company achieving the highest four-star rating.

South West Water, Southern Water, Thames Water and Yorkshire Water all received one-star ratings - the lowest possible score. Picture: DylanGarciaMA/Alamy

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said that the case for reform was clear based on the findings. "Water companies have let the public down time and time again, and today's report is further proof that root-and-branch reform cannot wait. "People are sick of excuses. They want clean rivers, lakes and seas, and the certainty that every pound they pay is being invested wisely, not wasted.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle: 'People are sick of excuses. They want clean rivers, lakes and seas'. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty