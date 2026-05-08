Last month, Shabana Mahmood signed a three-year deal with Paris to pay £662 million to boost beach patrols amid efforts to curb crossings.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into the Border Security Command compound in Dover on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

More than 200,000 migrants are thought to have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since 2018.

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Dozens of migrants were seen arriving in Dover, Kent, on Friday morning. Their arrival is believed to have pushed the total number of arrivals since current records began to 200,000. Analysis of Government figures since January 1 2018 shows that as of Thursday May 7, 199,943 people had arrived in the UK after making the journey. The latest Home Office figures are expected to confirm the milestone when they are published on Saturday. Read more: Reform pledges immigration detention centres in areas of Scotland with Green MSPs Read more: Small boat migrant guilty of attempted knife attack on Israeli embassy

A group of people thought to be migrants in Dover. Picture: Alamy

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said the immigration system is “totally broken”, adding: “Labour are failing to remove illegal immigrants, so it is no wonder they keep flooding in, as they know they will almost certainly get to stay. “Among them are many who go on to commit serious crimes, including murder, rape, and the sexual assault of young girls. This situation is a disgrace.” A Home Office spokesperson said: “This Government is bearing down on small boat crossings. “The Home Secretary has signed a landmark new deal with France to boost enforcement action on beaches and put people smugglers behind bars. This builds on joint work that has stopped over 42,000 illegal migrants attempting to cross the channel since the election. “We have removed or deported almost 60,000 people who were here illegally and are going further to remove the incentives that draw illegal migrants to this country.” Two women died while trying to cross the Channel last Sunday, following six other fatalities in April.

Successive governments have tried to work with France to disrupt crossings, and to revise the rules for claiming asylum in the UK, in an attempt to deter people from making the dangerous journey. Last month, Shabana Mahmood signed a three-year deal with Paris to pay £662 million to boost beach patrols amid efforts to curb crossings. She is also the latest Home Secretary to look at overhauling the asylum system in a bid to deter crossings and make it easier to deport migrants. Under the current Labour Government, ministers scrapped the Conservatives’ multimillion-pound deal to send migrants who crossed the Channel from France to Rwanda. Just four volunteers were sent before the policy was ditched. But the move has prompted a legal battle, with the east African nation seeking to sue Britain for more than £100 million, claiming it has breached the terms of the agreement and is owed money – something lawyers for the UK deny. The number of migrants making the journey to the UK started at very low levels, with just 299 arrivals recorded in 2018.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood looks at a map of the beach area during her visit to France. Picture: Alamy