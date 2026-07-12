It is one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years

Footage showed flames bursting through the entrance of the bar. Picture: Fire and Rescue Thailand

By Georgia Rowe

At least 27 people have been killed after a fire tore through a bar in Bangkok, Thailand’s prime minister has said - in one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years.

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Firefighters were called to the venue in the city’s Chatuchak district just before midnight on Sunday, with flames said to have spread rapidly through the front of the building. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said 27 bodies had been recovered from the scene, while dozens more people were taken to hospital. More than 60 people are being treated for injuries, according to local officials. Footage shared on social media appeared to show flames blasting out of the front of the bar as terrified people ran from the building, with some screaming and falling over. Read more: British couple found alive but badly burned in ravine as deadly wildfires sweep southern Spain Read more: Shocking moment tourist is hurled eight feet into the air by rampaging bison at Yellowstone National Park

one of the deadliest such incidents in the tourism hub in recent years. Picture: Getty

Charred table and stools pictured after a deadly fire broke out at a bar in Bangkok. Picture: Reuters

Mr Charnvirakul said survivor accounts suggested the fire started near an electrical cut-out switch, before the blaze and smoke spread quickly. He told reporters many people tried to escape through the back of the venue and hid in toilets to avoid the smoke and flames. “That’s where we found most of the bodies,” he said. Officials said firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in around half an hour, but the damage was already devastating. Local reports said the dead included nine men and 18 women, with a number of people also reported missing.

The bar, named locally as Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao, is described by Thai media as a popular restaurant and entertainment venue in the area. Picture: Reuters