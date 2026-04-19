Charity leaders said the findings serve as a reminder that not all disabilities are visible

48% of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have been challenged for using accessible facilities such as disabled toilets. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Almost half (48%) of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have been challenged for using accessible facilities such as disabled toilets, with some being shouted at, harassed or spat on, a survey found.

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More than 150,000 people in the UK live with the autoimmune disease which affects the brain and spinal cord and is a disability under the Equality Act. Symptoms are often invisible, such as fatigue or brain fog, meaning those with the condition have been challenged for using Blue Badge parking spaces, accessible toilets and priority seats on public transport, a survey of 1,600 people with MS in the UK found. Half of respondents said they have been “made to feel” like their invisible symptoms were not real, the research by leading MS charities uncovered. Mariya Nadeem, who was diagnosed with relapsing MS two years ago and experiences nerve pain and bladder urgency, said she does not feel “disabled enough” to use accessible toilets. Read more: Mother launches urgent appeal to find stem cell donors for her two young sons to 'give them a chance at a normal life' Read more: Maternal RSV vaccine cuts baby hospitalisations by 80%

Almost half (48%) of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have been challenged for using accessible facilities such as disabled toilets. Picture: Alamy

The 25-year-old, from London, said she has a Radar key to unlock disabled toilets but prefers not to use it “even though I know I’m allowed to”. She added: “I also feel uncomfortable taking priority seats on buses or the Tube. If someone older or visibly disabled gets on, I feel judged, so I usually just give up my seat.” Ms Nadeem, a PR executive, added that she was shouted at after she used a disabled toilet at the British Museum. She said: “There was a massive queue because it was a Saturday afternoon and my MS-related bladder issues mean I can’t wait, so I used the accessible toilet. “A man with a child started screaming at me in front of everyone, saying people were queuing because of me. “No-one stepped in. It was horrible.”

Priority seating area for people using wheelchair or with a disability on London Underground. Picture: Alamy

MS is the most common neurological condition among young adults. Most people are diagnosed in their 30s and 40s but it can affect people of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and genders. Antje Ronneberger, 57, who also has MS, said she was “spat at” by a wheelchair user “because they did not think I should be using my Blue Badge”. Participants said a lack of understanding about the condition contributes to judgmental attitudes from members of the public. Ms Ronneberger, a retired GP, added: “I’ve felt judgment. My walking distance is limited and I have trouble getting out of a car in a normal space. “I’ve had people come up to me and ask, ‘why are you using a Blue Badge?’ and I’ve had people saying I shouldn’t use an accessible toilet.”

The CEO of MS Society said the findings are a reminder to the public that not all disabilities are visible . Picture: Alamy