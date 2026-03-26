A prolific people smuggler who described migrants as "chickens" has been jailed for 10 years.

Briem, who came to the UK illegally by small boat in late 2020, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at his Wolverhampton home in July 2024.

Messages on the Iraqi national's phone showed him and another gang member named "Kevin" discussing the migrants like livestock. In one, they agree on a fee of 11 for the price of 10.

Ramal Briem, 33, helped hundreds of people make the illegal crossing to the UK from northern France while part of an " international crime group working across Europe".

It was at this point that he met "Kevin", who expressed interest in how he came to the UK, as he wanted to bring some relatives over from Germany.

Once immersed in the murky criminal underworld, he helped arrange the transportation of six migrants to Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, in March 2024.

Staffordshire Police, who dealt with the incident, intercepted the Netherlands-registered lorry and arrested one person, but the remainder fled.

Briem also admitted to collecting large sums at several addresses in Croydon and Birmingham, which he later gave to an unknown man in a car.

On one occasion, he claims to have collected a total of £16,000 (consisting of separate amounts of £9,000 and £7,000) from ‘Kevin’ at an address in Croydon.

He claimed he was told the cash was related to cigarettes and was paid £300 and £350 in return.

But prosecutors said that this money was related to his people-smuggling activities.

Having pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration in October 2024, and was sentenced to 10 years and two months imprisonment at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday.

NCA branch commander Saju Sasikumar said: “The language Ramal Briem used to describe people illustrates his complete disregard for human life.

“To him, migrants were nothing more than a commodity to trade in, regardless of the severe risks they were taking during these dangerous journeys, all for his own financial benefit.

“The migrants themselves may have wanted to come to the UK to establish a better life for themselves and their families. But the fact they chose to use smugglers like Briem to enter the UK clandestinely automatically put them at a far greater risk of being embroiled in debt bondage or modern slavery situations."

Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris, said: “We are cracking down on the vile smugglers abusing UK borders.

"Thanks to the brilliant work of our National Crime Agency officers, a key member of an international smuggling network has been jailed and is facing 10 years behind bars.

"This government is bolstering law enforcement powers so officers can intercept, detain and arrest people smugglers faster and restore order and control to our borders."