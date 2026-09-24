It comes after a urgent government review was ordered after a second migrant boat in two days arrived to UK shores

By Alex Storey

People smugglers altering their routes for migrants crossing the English Channel could be to blame for second uninterrupted channel in 24 hours, a government minister has said.

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A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Security Command compound in Dover, Kent, from a Border Security Command vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Britain should ‘rejoin EU within a decade’, says report by Tony Blair think tank She said: "We've absolutely got to have the same kind of stringent approach, no matter which part of the coast these boats are coming. "We have seen a significant reduction in the number of people coming across the Channel in small boats, a significant reduction that doesn't get talked about very much. "Under Shabana Mahmood's watch as Home Secretary, she is determined to continue that reduction so that we can really tackle this issue." Some 17,480 migrants have arrived after crossing the Channel by boat so far this year, including 5,011 since Andy Burnham became Prime Minister. The total so far for 2026 is down 46% on the same point last year.

Lucy Powell hinted that the boats were coming from a new part of France so need to review systems. Picture: Alamy

A Government spokesperson said on Wednesday: "Border Security Command officers alongside Kent police have been responding to an incident in Dover. "Twenty-one individuals have already been detained under a swift enforcement response. There is a thorough investigation ongoing and it would be inappropriate to comment further." Before Monday, no small boat arrivals to the UK coast without an escort had been officially recorded since September 6 2025. However, also speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Thursday, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said public confidence in the government is "very low".

Speaking to LBC, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp hit back at the government. Picture: Alamy