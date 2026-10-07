People today are 'fearful of what Britain has become', says Ozwald Boateng
Speaking to LBC at The 90s: Art and Fashion at the Tate Britain, fashion designer Ozwald Boateng said the country is suffering a “crisis of confidence”
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Fashion designer Ozwald Boateng has said Brits today are “fearful of what Britain has become”, at the opening of The 90s: Art and Fashion at the Tate Britain.
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Speaking to LBC at the Tate Britain ahead of the opening of The 90s: Art and Fashion, Boateng said the country is suffering a “crisis of confidence” over its identity, as debates around immigration, multiculturalism and national identity continue to divide the country.
“We’re now at a point where people are fearful of what Britain has become, rather than embracing it,” he says.
Asked about the rise of anti-immigration sentiment, Boateng said it was a “mistake”, arguing that “to grow and evolve, you always need new ideas.”
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Ozwald Boateng is one of British fashion's most esteemed names - dressing celebrities from Will Smith to Mick Jagger and Spike Lee, and just last year, made his Met Gala debut.
But he reflects on the early days of his career in the 1990s as “like climbing Mount Everest with no climbing gear.”
Boateng was the first Black designer to open a shop on Savile Row, a move which he says “was not by accident”.
Despite being associated with traditional archetypes of wealth, Boateng says 1990s Savile Row had “tumbleweeds quite literally going down the street".
“No one was going there, and I knew that, culturally, I was making a point," he says.
Having risen to success when the industry was overwhelmingly white, the designer says the fashion industry has changed “radically”.
“It’s not comparable,” he says. “I would go to events and be the only person in the room for decades.”
“I knew that if I was in the room, it was a starting point,” he adds. “Sometimes you don’t have to shout. You just have to be there.”
The 90s: Art and Fashion examines the decade following the end of the Cold War and recession, when Britain was increasingly associated with the optimism of 'Cool Britannia'.
But Tate curator Jessica Vaughan says that image of 1990s Britain was itself selective.
“Cool Britannia is really interesting because it actually was like a political… PR stunt really,” centring white male Britpop artists, while other stories were overlooked.
“If we think about Common People by Blur, or Country House, that's just one tiny little snapshot,” she says.
Vaughan says the exhibition wants to "expand on that story", working with Edward Enniful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue.
The exhibition also examines institutional racism in 1990s Britain, including the murder of Stephen Lawrence, as well as the country's post-colonial legacy.
It also platforms the LGBTQ+ rights movement and the scars left behind by the HIV/AIDS crisis.
Reflecting on how Britain might return to the “optimism” of the 1990’s, Boateng says the country needs “new optimism,” and new ideas.
Boateng says: “You're either left behind, or you die. To keep institutions alive, you have to find new voices and allow them in.”
The 90s: Art and Fashion runs at Tate Britain from 8 October 2026 – 14 February 2027.