Speaking to LBC at The 90s: Art and Fashion at the Tate Britain, fashion designer Ozwald Boateng said the country is suffering a “crisis of confidence”

Ozwald Boateng is one of British fashion's most esteemed names, dressing celebrities from Will Smith to Mick Jagger and Spike Lee. Picture: LBC/Getty/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Fashion designer Ozwald Boateng has said Brits today are “fearful of what Britain has become”, at the opening of The 90s: Art and Fashion at the Tate Britain.

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Ozwald Boateng says the beginning of his career was: 'Like climbing Mount Everest with no climbing gear'. Picture: Alamy

Ozwald Boateng was the first black designer to open a shop on Savile Row. Picture: Alamy

Ozwald Boateng is one of British fashion's most esteemed names - dressing celebrities from Will Smith to Mick Jagger and Spike Lee, and just last year, made his Met Gala debut. But he reflects on the early days of his career in the 1990s as “like climbing Mount Everest with no climbing gear.”

Boateng dressed 16 celebrities at the Met Gala in 2025, including his children Oscar Boateng and Emilia Boateng. Picture: Getty

Boateng was the first Black designer to open a shop on Savile Row, a move which he says “was not by accident”. Despite being associated with traditional archetypes of wealth, Boateng says 1990s Savile Row had “tumbleweeds quite literally going down the street". “No one was going there, and I knew that, culturally, I was making a point," he says.

Boateng: 'I chose Savile Row, where tumbleweed was quite literally going down the street'. Picture: Alamy

Having risen to success when the industry was overwhelmingly white, the designer says the fashion industry has changed “radically”. “It’s not comparable,” he says. “I would go to events and be the only person in the room for decades.” “I knew that if I was in the room, it was a starting point,” he adds. “Sometimes you don’t have to shout. You just have to be there.”

The exhibition travels through the iconic fashion era of the 1990's and was curated by former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enniful. Picture: LBC Georgia Bell

Runway looks from Alexander McQueen's 1998 Joan collection were featured. Picture: LBC Georgia Bell

The 90s: Art and Fashion examines the decade following the end of the Cold War and recession, when Britain was increasingly associated with the optimism of 'Cool Britannia'. But Tate curator Jessica Vaughan says that image of 1990s Britain was itself selective. “Cool Britannia is really interesting because it actually was like a political… PR stunt really,” centring white male Britpop artists, while other stories were overlooked. “If we think about Common People by Blur, or Country House, that's just one tiny little snapshot,” she says.

Tate curator Jessica Vaughan says that image of 1990s Britain was itself selective. Picture: Alamy

Vaughan says the exhibition wants to "expand on that story", working with Edward Enniful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue. The exhibition also examines institutional racism in 1990s Britain, including the murder of Stephen Lawrence, as well as the country's post-colonial legacy. It also platforms the LGBTQ+ rights movement and the scars left behind by the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Artist Yinka Shonibare's work challenges racial hierachies by exploring the idea of being an aristocratic 'dandy' in Victorian England. Picture: LBC Georgia Bell

The exhibition also dealt with the legacy of HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Picture: Alamy