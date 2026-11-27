It is “very early” to be seeing such high demand in hospitals from people with flu, a senior medic has warned

Prime Minister Andy Burnham receiving his flu jab from pharmacist Aneet Kapoor, at Kapoor Pharmacy Services in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Greater Manchester. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

It is “very early” to be seeing such high demand in hospitals from people with flu, a senior medic has warned, as the NHS urged eligible patients to get a vaccine.

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Dr Suzanna McDonald, national lead for the flu programme at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said experts expect the flu jab to work well against the strain of virus currently in circulation even though it has mutated slightly. “Hospital admission rates have increased 80% in the latest data that we’ve published this week compared to last week, and that is a very sharp rise,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “What we’re seeing is that sharp rise is coming in a few weeks earlier than we saw this time last season, but last season was the earliest season that we’d seen for over 20 years. “So this is very early to be seeing such high demand in hospitals. “It’s always a concern if there’s pressures on hospitals. Read more: What is the flu that is going around hospitals and can I get a vaccination? Read more: Reform UK pledges to axe hospital parking fees in England

It is “very early” to be seeing such high demand in hospitals from people with flu, a senior medic has warned. Picture: Martin Lee/Alamy

“But with flu, we have a very comprehensive vaccination programme, and so if anyone is eligible for the national programme, that is because they are at higher risk of developing complications from flu themselves, we would absolutely urge anyone who is eligible for that vaccination programme to come forward and get vaccinated as soon as possible.” Dr McDonald said it can take around two weeks to build up an optimum immune response to the jab. She added: “What we’re seeing at the moment is a type of flu A called H1N1. “There’s three different flu viruses that we use in the flu vaccine because we never know which one is going to circulate in a given season, or indeed some seasons we’ll see all three coming in… “Now, the H1N1 strain that we are seeing, that does seem to have picked up a few more changes than we would have expected over the season, which is what we saw last year. “We would describe that as a drifted strain, but the really encouraging news was that, last year when we saw a drifted strain, the vaccine still worked very well.

Sign outside UK doctors' surgery advertising the flu vaccine. Picture: Joseph Gaul/Alamy

“We have no reason to think that that isn’t the case this year as well, but we will have data on that very soon because as flu cases are starting to rise, we can see how well they’re working. “So we should be able to update everyone on that shortly.” Health minister Dame Diana Johnson attended an east London pharmacy on Friday to get her flu jab, which she said she was eligible for because she had a long-term condition. “I want everybody who is entitled to get their flu shot to come and get it because we have already seen this spike in admissions into hospital,” she said. “My message is protect yourself, protect your family and protect the NHS, so please come forward and get your flu shot, and you can check if you’re eligible on the NHS app.” UKHSA figures suggest only a third of people in certain risk groups have had their flu jab so far this winter. Almost 9.5 million people under the age of 65 in clinical risk groups are eligible for the flu jab. This includes people with lung conditions, those with kidney or liver disease, and diabetics. Figures show 34.2% of these groups had received a flu vaccine up to November 22.

Only a third of healthcare workers have had the jab, it has been revealed. Picture: Sam Stephenson/Alamy