Lord Winston believes resident doctors are being "hugely misled” by the British Medical Association.

'People will die' as a result of upcoming resident doctor strikes, warns Lord Robert Winston. Picture: LBC

By Ella Bennett

Labour Peer Lord Robert Winston has warned that resident doctors are "creating risk of human life” with their upcoming industrial action, warning “people will die” as a result of the strikes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC, Lord Winston also told Andrew that he believes resident doctors are being "hugely misled” by the British Medical Association. He stated he believes the BMA has "has actually manipulated this situation” and “encouraged the doctors to strike". Members of the BMA rejected a new offer from the Government and will strike for five days from 7am on Wednesday. It comes amid warnings of a “super flu” sweeping the nation, with flu cases in hospitals in England at a record level for this time of year. Read more: Streeting says he 'doesn't trust' BMA bosses as he brands doctors' strikes 'take, take, take' Read more: Five-day doctors’ strike to go ahead as ‘superflu’ cases surge across NHS

The doctor strike will go ahead from Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Lord Winston told LBC he is "very concerned" about the decision from the BMA. He said: "I'm deeply unhappy about it. I'm very, very concerned. I'm concerned for the NHS. I'm concerned for the patients, and actually, in a sense, I'm also concerned for the doctors, because I think they're hugely misled, and I don't believe that they understand really what they're doing." The Labour peer echoed the chilling warning of Health Secretary Wes Streeting who suggested patients could die as result of the strike action. He said: "I think the Secretary of State [Wes Streeting] has been as gentle as he could be with them. I think what they are creating is the risk of human life. There's no question about that... I think people will die of it." Last Friday, Mr Streeting told LBC he is “genuinely fearful” for the NHS if the strike goes ahead amid surging flu cases, agreeing the collapse of the health service is now “effectively” at “one minute to midnight”.