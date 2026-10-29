The eligibility rules were expanded on September 30 to include people with neurodivergence or a long-term impairment

People with ADHD can get a third off their train tickets with disabled railcards. Picture: Tony Smith/Alamy

By Katy Dartford

People with ADHD can now benefit from a third off the price of their train tickets with a disabled railcard, it has emerged.

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Rail minister, Lord Hendy, described the expansion as a “railcard revolution” that was “ushering in a new era of more accessible, affordable and inclusive rail travel”. This latest expansion includes those whose needs may not have been covered by the previous criteria and is based on how a person's ability to use trains is impacted. On September, 30, eligibility for the Disabled Person's Railcard was expanded to cover people who have a "long-term impairment, health condition or neurodivergence that has lasted or is expected to last at least 12 months and significantly affects their ability to use rail services". The Rail Delivery Group, the firm in charge of railcards, said it encouraged anyone in this situation to consider applying. "There is no set list of neurodivergent or degenerative conditions that automatically qualify. Instead, applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis, recognising that experiences and support needs can vary considerably between individuals," a spokesperson said.

The disabled persons’ railcard grants the holder and a person travelling with them a one-third discount on the usual price of a train ticket. Picture: Realimage/Alamy