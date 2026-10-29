People with ADHD can get third off train tickets with Disabled Persons discount card
The eligibility rules were expanded on September 30 to include people with neurodivergence or a long-term impairment
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People with ADHD can now benefit from a third off the price of their train tickets with a disabled railcard, it has emerged.
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Neurodivergence has been listed as a condition making a person eligible for the discount. The NHS has listed ADHD, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as a neurodivergent condition.
The eligibility rules were expanded at the end of September, enabling people with neurodivergence or a long-term impairment to be included.
It's the second time this year the scheme has been expanded. In March, those with a Blue Badge were included, entitling them to free car parking and a disabled person’s bus pass.
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Rail minister, Lord Hendy, described the expansion as a “railcard revolution” that was “ushering in a new era of more accessible, affordable and inclusive rail travel”.
This latest expansion includes those whose needs may not have been covered by the previous criteria and is based on how a person's ability to use trains is impacted.
On September, 30, eligibility for the Disabled Person's Railcard was expanded to cover people who have a "long-term impairment, health condition or neurodivergence that has lasted or is expected to last at least 12 months and significantly affects their ability to use rail services".
The Rail Delivery Group, the firm in charge of railcards, said it encouraged anyone in this situation to consider applying.
"There is no set list of neurodivergent or degenerative conditions that automatically qualify. Instead, applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis, recognising that experiences and support needs can vary considerably between individuals," a spokesperson said.
According to the Office of Rail and Road statistics, the number of disabled railcard holders reached a record high of more than 450,000 people this year. There were fewer than 200,000 card-holders in 2016.