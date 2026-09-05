People without memory loss are to be offered an experimental Alzheimer’s drug as part of a trial aiming to prevent the condition developing before dementia symptoms appear.

Healthy middle-aged people considered to be at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s will be eligible to take part in the international trial, which is being run in the UK by the Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

At least 15 hospitals and clinics across the UK are expected to be involved by the end of the year.

The wider study is expected to run for between four and six years and will involve around 1,600 people aged between 55 and 80 from around the world.

First, blood tests will be used by researchers to identify people who are most likely to benefit from taking part in the trial, the trust said. The first European participants are due to be screened as part of the trial.

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