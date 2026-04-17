City are chasing Arsenal but the Spaniard admitted the contest will be over if they lose on Sunday

Pep Guardiola will meet Mikel Arteta on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Pep Guardiola has claimed the Premier League title race will be over if his Manchester City side lose to Arsenal in this weekend's crunch clash.

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Arsenal's nine-point lead was cut to six after their shock defeat at home to Bournemouth was followed by City emphatically winning at Chelsea last weekend, with Guardiola's side having a game in hand. City also defeated Arsenal in last month’s Carabao Cup final although Guardiola insisted the Gunners, who have reached the Champions League semi-finals without losing a game, cannot be taken lightly. The Spaniard added that while an Arsenal win at the Etihad Stadium this weekend would end City’s title challenge, there could still be plenty of twists and turns ahead with half a dozen games left to play. Read more: Roberto De Zerbri takes his Spurs squad to lavish Mayfair restaurant for team-bonding meal amid battle to stay up Read more: Champions League semi-final dates and locations confirmed after Bayern Munich and Arsenal win

The City boss also defended Arsenal's style of playing. Picture: Getty

Speaking ahead of the clash, Guardiola said: "Obviously, if we lose it’s over, but there is still games to play. "The reality is there are seven games left for us in the Premier League and that is the decisive moment. Maybe they are not at their best, but they are the only English team in the Champions League and they have been the best so far. "We want to challenge them. I said today to the players, it is just a football game and we have to approach it like a football game. If you get distracted by emotions, that is how you lose focus. "The target is to perform well and that is exactly what you have got to do and all the aspects required to challenge a team like Arsenal. "The confidence is good, we are ready." Ruben Dias continues to miss out and while there were doubts over Nico O’Reilly, who hobbled off at Stamford Bridge with a hamstring problem, Guardiola revealed the in-form full-back will be available.

Arsenal go into the game top of the league. Picture: Alamy