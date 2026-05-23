Pep Guardiola has admitted his biggest regret at Manchester City was not giving England keeper Joe Hart the chance to prove himself.

The 55-year-old Spaniard, who takes charge of his final City match on Sunday against Aston Villa, sent Hart out on loan to Torino within weeks of his appointment before signing Claudio Bravo in 2016 and Ederson the following season.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: “I want to confess, I have regrets. When you take a lot of decisions, a lot, lot of decisions, you make mistakes.

“But there is one regret that I have deep inside for many years, that I didn’t give a chance to Joe Hart to be with me to prove himself how good a keeper he was.

“I should have done, not because… all respect for Claudio, all respect for Ede who came in, they were important, but in that moment, I could have said, ‘Okay Joe, let’s try to do it together. If it doesn’t work, okay, we’ll change it’.

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