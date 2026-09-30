City has been found guilty by an independent commission, which concluded they “clearly intended to circumvent Premier League rules” over a nine-season period.

Pep Guardiola breaks silence after Manchester City found guilty of breaching financial rules. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Ex-Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has broken his silence and backed his former club after they were found guilty of breaching financial rules.

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Guardiola wrote on the Pep Team social media accounts that "here more than ever" with its supporters. it comes after the Premier League said on Tuesday that it found the club guilty of almost all 115 charges related to breaches of financial rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18. The league said Manchester City arranged "sham" contracts with several of its sponsors. The Spaniard left the club at the end of last season after a glittering ten-year spell as manager, wrote: "I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here; more than ever. Read more: Manchester City guilty of all financial breaches - as bosses deny pumping extra £900m into club and vow to appeal Read more: What are the 114 charges Manchester City were found guilty of and what punishment will they get?

Pep Guardiola spent ten years at the club. Picture: Alamy

"I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters. “Let me be clear: we will get through this together. “I love you all.” City were found to have engaged in an almost £1billion scheme to either inflate revenues or reduce costs through a series of “sham” arrangements to avoid breaching Premier League and UEFA financial regulations.

The independent commission also found evidence given by several important factual witnesses on behalf of the club was “false in a number of key respects” and that some “had given evidence at the hearing that they knew to be untrue and so had been dishonest”. The club have said they will appeal “on the basis that the opinion contains clear material errors, of law, principle and fact, and is unsafe”. City chief executive Ferran Soriano told staff in a video message that the commission had gone along with the Premier League’s "conspiracy theory". It has been reported that other top-flight clubs have contacted the league urging a conclusion to the case before the end of the season.