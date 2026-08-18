Pep Guardiola and his ex-wife Cristina Serra are "leaving the door open" to reconciling after their 2024 split now that the manager is on a break.

Spanish media have reported that the pair could "resume their relationship" in the future, despite the manager telling his team the pair had lost their passion as their marriage ended in divorce.

Guardiola and Serra married in 2014 after meeting as teenagers and have three children together, Maria, Màrius and Valentina.

But the relationship strained after the gaffer moved the family to Manchester in 2016 when he became City manager and stayed in the city for ten years.

While there was success on the pitch, with City winning six Premier Leagues and one Champions League in his tenure, Serra moved back to their home city of Barcelona in 2019.

Guardiola had been living alone in Manchester until he left his post at the end of the 2025-26 season.

After departing, he turned down the chance to manage Italy.