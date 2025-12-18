Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s restaurant has announced its closure after seven years.

The Chancellor has faced growing criticism for her decision to increase business rates, which will see many restaurants and bars see an average rise of £1,400 next year.

In a statement explaining the “difficult decision”, the team pointed to “exceptionally challenging trading conditions” facing the hospitality industry in the wake of Rachel Reeves’ autumn budget.

The high-end eatery, opened by Michelin Star chef Paco Pérez and the legendary football coach, will shut its doors for good on Saturday after seven years in Manchester.

Pep teamed up with City CEO Ferran Soriano to open Tast, which aimed to bring a state of Catalonia to Manchester in 2018.

The restaurant has been a fixture of Manchester’s King Street ever since, led by Michelin Star chef Paco Pérez.

“Like many in the hospitality sector, we have faced exceptionally challenging trading conditions and increased costs,” the restaurant said in a social media statement.

“Above all, we are proud to have been able to share some of Catalunya, our beloved country, with the people of Manchester.

“Between now and our final service on 20 December, we look forward to welcoming you and celebrating what Tast has always been about: great food, great people and memorable moments shared around the table.”

Restaurant goers have hailed the location’s food, staff and atmosphere in the wake of the news.

One wrote on Facebook: “It was a lovely restaurant, the staff were always so friendly and attentive, food was always good, but King Street prices, it’s a tough time for hospitality out there at that end of the market.”

Another added: “A sign of the times really, I’m afraid 7 years is actually a long time for a restaurant. Only 50% last over 5 years and 17% only last a year.”

A third said: “Genuinely devastated, my favourite restaurant in Manchester.”