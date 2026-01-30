Pep Guardiola has called on world leaders to "step forward" and act to support Palestinian children during an impassioned speech in Barcelona.

The Spaniard, who missed his usual Friday pre-game press conference, spoke about his pain at seeing Gazan children suffer.

Wearing a keffiyeh scarf, the Manchester City manager took to the stage at a charity concert in the Catalan capital on Thursday evening to deliver what he called "a statement for Palestine and... a statement for humanity".

"When I see a child in these past two years with these images on social media, on television, recording himself, pleading, 'where is my mother?' among the rubble and he still doesn't know it," he told the audience.

"And I always think: 'What must they be thinking?' And I think we have left them alone, abandoned.

"I always imagine them saying: 'Where are you? Come help us.'"

He went on the call those in power "cowards" because "they basically send innocent young people to kill innocent people".

Manchester City said that Guardiola would miss Friday's news conference for personal reasons, with assistant Pep Lijnders taking his place to preview Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur.

More than 400 Palestinians are reported to have been killed by the Israeli millitary since a ceasefire deal was agreed between Hamas and Israel, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Israel's military now accepts that around 70,000 Palestinians have been killed during ‌the war in Gaza, according to Israeli media citing senior military officials.