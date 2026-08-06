Hilton, 48, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after worrying footage appeared to show the celebrity blogger self-harming

On Wednesday, Hilton's family confirmed in a statement that he was receiving "medical care". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The family of Perez Hilton has said he 'can communicate' after being rushed to hospital following a TikTok livestream showing the blogger self-harming.

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Officers said they received multiple calls about the TikTok live video, prompting them to attend Hilton's Miami home . Picture: Getty

In a statement posted on Hilton's website, his family and team said they were “incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers.” “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” the statement said. “We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.” In a further statement released on Wednesday night, they said Hilton is “is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.” On Tuesday, Miami police confirmed a man - without naming Hilton - had been “safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention”. The footage has been removed from social media. Hiltons' TikTok account has since been suspended.

Hilton, a father of three, rose to fame in the mid-2000s after founding a celebrity gossip blog bearing his name. Picture: Getty