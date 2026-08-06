Perez Hilton's family says blogger 'can communicate' after TikTok self-harm livestream
Hilton, 48, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after worrying footage appeared to show the celebrity blogger self-harming
The family of Perez Hilton has said he 'can communicate' after being rushed to hospital following a TikTok livestream showing the blogger self-harming.
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Hilton, 48, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after worrying footage appeared to show the celebrity blogger filming himself self-harming.
Officers said they received multiple calls about the TikTok live video, prompting them to attend Hilton's Miami home where they chose to disengage while monitoring the situation.
Speaking on Tuesday, Miami-Dade sheriff’s office did not mention Hilton but said they were responding to reports from the public about a man “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.”
On Wednesday, Hilton's family confirmed in a statement that he was receiving "medical care".
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In a statement posted on Hilton's website, his family and team said they were “incredibly grateful for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers.”
“We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” the statement said. “We kindly ask that you respect Perez’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family, during this difficult time.”
In a further statement released on Wednesday night, they said Hilton is “is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.”
On Tuesday, Miami police confirmed a man - without naming Hilton - had been “safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention”.
The footage has been removed from social media. Hiltons' TikTok account has since been suspended.
Hilton, a father of three, rose to fame in the mid-2000s after founding a celebrity gossip blog bearing his name.
The site covered a mixture of gossip and breaking entertainment news, becoming famous for Hilton's unfiltered tone at a time when social media was in its infancy.
It is not clear who was at home at the time of the incident. Hilton's oldest son was born in 2013 and his daughters were born in 2015 and 2017.
His managers, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, told TMZ that they were "aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton”.