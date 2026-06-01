There has been a spike in the number of drunken and violent incidents on planes in the last several years

Currently, thugs who have caused problems on flights can be banned by the airline they are travelling with, but can simply book through another operator in the future. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Rowdy passengers could be blocked from flying under plans being drawn up by the government.

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A blacklist being developed by ministers aims to curb abuse towards cabin crew and disruption to family travel plans. Currently, thugs who have caused problems on flights can be banned by the airline they are travelling with, but can simply book through another operator in the future. The government wants to close that loophole by enabling information about drunk and abuse flyers to be shared between airlines. At present, data protection rules prevent airlines from sharing information about passengers' data, even if the yob committed a criminal offence. Read more: Qantas flight diverted after passenger 'bites' crew member Read more: British stag do brawls with French police after flight forced to land

Malta, Europa: Ryanair-Passagierflugzeug beim Start am Malta International Airport vor der Stadtkulisse von Luqa und Valletta. Luftfahrt, Aviation, Ryanair, Boeing 737, Take-off, Startvorgang, Flugverkehr, Airline, Rollbahn, Flughafenbetrieb,. Picture: Alamy

There has been a spike in the number of drunken and violent incidents on planes in the last several years. In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, carriers reported ‘difficulty in controlling intoxicated, violent or unruly’ passengers 390 times. By 2023, this had risen to 1,245, according to figures from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, and has remained above 1,000 ever since. Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has called for pre-flight drinking to be banned or limited to limit the number of disruptive passengers. A government source told the Daily Mail that they were reluctant to bar fliers from enjoying a pre-flight drink, but said anti-social behaviour on flights was "totally unacceptable" and "threatened "the safety of passengers and crew and disrupts hard-earned holidays."

It comes amid a spike in the number of drunken and violent incidents on planes in the last several years. Picture: Getty

One potential version of the scheme could involve public officials holding data about passengers with a history of thuggish in-flight behaviour. They would then warn an airline if a problem flier was attempting to check-in with them The airline would then be able to choose to bar them from travelling. This system is understood to be complaint with data protection rules and would not require new legislation. A summit is scheduled for this month where industry leaders will discuss the plans.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has called for pre-flight drinking to be banned . Picture: Alamy

Phil Ward, Chief Operations Officer of Jet2, said the airline would support a move to share passenger data across airlines. "The creation of a national database will mean that, as well as being banned from flying with us, disruptive passengers can also be banned from flying with other UK airlines," he said. Paul Charles, chief executive of The PC Agency travel consultancy, said action "couldn't come soon enough" to curb rowdy passengers, and added a blacklist would "prevent costly flight diversions and reduce attacks on cabin crews". However civil liberties campaigner Josie Appleton, of the Campaign for Freedom in Everyday Life which campaigns against strict regulations, said the proposal "should ring alarm bells". "Who decides who goes on the list, what is the benchmark, and how long would they be on the list for?

Phil Ward, Chief Operations Officer of Jet2, said the airline would support a move to share passenger data across airlines. Picture: Getty