Singer Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have tied the knot in a romantic Portuguese ceremony in front of family and friends.

The stars opted to wed at a 16th-century white marble church in the Algarve on Saturday, with the bride driven to the chapel in a vintage white Mercedes.

The couple, both 32, share two children together, with friends and family present at the ceremony for the nuptials, which took place in the Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in 26 degree sunshine.

The wedding was attended by around 70 close friends, with the reception taking place at nearby restaurant Parrilla Natural.

Chamberlain, who now plays for Celtic, wore a black tuxedo as he tied the knot in the quaint church, with Edwards' mother, Debbie, joined by six bridesmaids - including Perrie's sister, Caitlin.

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