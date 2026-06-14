Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tie the knot in picturesque Portuguese ceremony
The former Little Mix star and the Premier League footballer wed in front of family and friends, as the singer stunned in a lace gown.
Singer Perrie Edwards and footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have tied the knot in a romantic Portuguese ceremony in front of family and friends.
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The stars opted to wed at a 16th-century white marble church in the Algarve on Saturday, with the bride driven to the chapel in a vintage white Mercedes.
The couple, both 32, share two children together, with friends and family present at the ceremony for the nuptials, which took place in the Igreja Matriz de Estoi church in 26 degree sunshine.
The wedding was attended by around 70 close friends, with the reception taking place at nearby restaurant Parrilla Natural.
Chamberlain, who now plays for Celtic, wore a black tuxedo as he tied the knot in the quaint church, with Edwards' mother, Debbie, joined by six bridesmaids - including Perrie's sister, Caitlin.
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Chamberlain's father, ex-footballer Mark Chamberlain, was also in attendance, alongside his brother Christian.
However, the singer's Little Mix bandmates were notably absent from the wedding.
The couple, who have dated for ten years, got engaged four years ago after a romantic beachside proposal.
As guests sipped cold drinks in the square following the ceremony, one local was stopped from taking photos, seemingly unaware of the couple's identities.
"A lady came up to us and said we can’t take any pictures," one local said. "Apparently he’s a footballer. She’s very famous too but we don’t know who they are."
The Little Mix star revealed she had given birth to a baby girl in January, after posting a touching Instagram post on social media.
The singer and the footballer, both 32, are already parents to four-year-old son Axel and have named their daughter Alanis Valentine.