Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have welcomed their second child together.

The singer and the footballer, both 32, are already parents to four-year-old son Axel and have named their daughter Alanis Valentine.

The Little Mix star revealed she had given birth to a baby girl in a touching Instagram post on Saturday.

After sharing the happy news, Perrie's post was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and famous friends.

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote: "Perfect little angel."

The couple, who got engaged in 2022 after five years of dating, announced they were expecting their second child together in September.

The news came just weeks after Perrie revealed she had suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages on Paul C Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast.

Opening up about the loss, Perrie said: 'It's weird because the first time it happened, I think because it was so early, I was like, 'oh that's hard.'

"But I think when you're fully carrying at 24 weeks and you've planned out like the room and all these things, it's really hard.

"And nobody knows other than like immediate friends and family. And I remember shortly after friends would message and be like, 'How's the bump?' And I'll be like, 'There is no bump.'"

Alex also spoke about the impact of the miscarriages admitting it had taken the couple a long time to get to the place where they felt ready to try again.

"When you start a family, that's when you start to learn it's not easy to have a child, that things can go wrong," he said.

"It's so difficult — especially for women when they are literally growing another human being inside them, the connection they feel to that, and then can things go wrong and they can lose the baby.

"It's so difficult, especially losing the baby so late into the pregnancy. It definitely helped that we had Axel to focus on, but it was obviously difficult.

"It took a while for us to get to the place where we felt, 'OK, should we try this again'"