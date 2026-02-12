Commuters in London faced severe disruption this afternoon after a person reportedly died on the tracks at Clapham Junction while a separate fire on a train added to delays across the city.

British Transport Police confirmed officers were called to Clapham Junction at around 3pm on Thursday following reports of a casualty on the tracks. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The London Ambulance Service said it was alerted at 2.59pm to reports of a person hit by a train.

A spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“Sadly, a person died at the scene.”

The incident led to cancellations and major delays through Clapham Junction, one of London's busiest railway stations.

