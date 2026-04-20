A personal shopper and stylist has been charged with multiple counts of fraud after allegedly 'telling clients she would invest their money into Gucci handbags for profit'.

Milda Chellingsworth is alleged to have charged £150-an-hour to help clients pack their suitcase before a holiday, £680-a-day to be a 'personal gift shopper' and around £1,000 as a flat day rate.

The Lithuanian-born personal shopper also offered a retainer to the super-rich, charging upwards of £50,000 for them to be able to call her 24 hours-a-day.

The 43-year-old was due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with three counts of fraud between 2019 and 2023.

Chellingsworth, of Sundridge in Kent, is the director of SFY Styling Concierge Ltd and SFY Styling Ltd.

She did not appear in court because her attendance clashed with another case at Bromley County Court, and her case was adjourned.

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