Woody's family were alerted to potential health conditions at a 20-week pregnancy scan. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Josef Al Shemary

The health service has launched a personalised "blood matching" test for people with rare conditions who require regular blood transfusions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The move will allow donor blood to be matched to these patients more closely, to reduce the risk of severe reactions. The new test uses genetics to generate detailed blood group information. It is the first time it has been used for patients with rare inherited anaemias - with around 300 people eligible for testing, according to NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT). Read more: First new treatment for advanced bladder cancer in decades given green light Read more: Education system 'letting working class children down,' admits Schools minister

The programme has been backed by the family of toddler Woody Mayers, aged 22 months, who has a rare inherited anaemia called congenital dyserythropoietic anaemia (CDA) type 1. Picture: PA

The programme has been backed by the family of toddler Woody Mayers, aged 22 months, who has a rare inherited anaemia called congenital dyserythropoietic anaemia (CDA) type 1. The condition causes the bone marrow to struggle to produce healthy red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body. It is estimated to affect between one to five out of every million babies. Patients have low haemoglobin levels, meaning Woody relies on blood transfusions every four weeks to stay alive. However, the donor blood must be carefully matched to reduce the risk of patient's developing antibodies against certain blood types, which can cause severe reactions and make transfusions more difficult in the future. The new genotyping testing programme, a partnership between NHSBT and NHS England, uses genetics to identify more of the rarer blood groups. Samples are collected at routine hospital appointments, with patients' DNA tested to find out their blood types. About 300 people with transfusion dependent, rare inherited anaemias, are eligible for the test. All patients with sickle cell disorder and thalassaemia are also eligible, even if they do not rely on blood transfusions.

Woody was born prematurely at 34 weeks with haemoglobin levels around a quarter of what they should have been. Picture: PA

Woody's mother Polly Mayers, 35, from Robertsbridge in East Sussex, said: "When he was born, he was very poorly and pale. He didn't cry for a few minutes. He needed ventilation breaths. It was really frightening. Picture: PA