The three victims had been accused of stealing four kilos of cocaine by a international drugs trafficking gang, who tricked them into going to a "horror house” on the outskirts of the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires

Brenda del Castillo, 20, Morena Verdi, 21 and Lara Gutierrez, 15, were killed whilst being watched by a closed group of viewers on the social media platform. Picture: Facebook

By Frankie Elliott

A Peruvian gang leader who allegedly ordered for two women and a teenage girl to be raped and murdered on an Instagram livestream has been arrested.

Police were able to track down Valverde to Pucusana, a beach resort 40 miles from Lima, because he had continued to use his cell phone. Picture: X

His right-hand man, a 28-year-old Argentinian named Matías Ozorio, was also detained in a separate police operation. Police allege Valverde Victoriano ordered the three women to be killed after they stole four kilos of cocaine from his international drugs trafficking gang. They were tricked them into going to a "horror house” on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Friday, September 19, where the horrific scenes that followed were broadcast live on social media by gang members. Detectives say around 45 people watched as the thugs carried out the sadistic acts, which included amputating one victim's fingers and suffocating another with a plastic bag. During the livestream, a voice could be heard saying: "This is what happens to those who steal drugs from me." The young women's bodies were found at the house they were killed in last Wednesday, five days after they went missing. Buenos Aires’ security minister Javier Alonso confirmed the vile acts had been filmed and broadcast live online. He said: "It was for a closed group of around 45 people. That’s the information we have obtained so far from the investigation. "It is relevant to the motive for the murders, which is that the leader of the gang is saying: ‘This is what happens to you if you steal drugs from me.'"

Detectives believe their torture and murder were ordered by the gang leader as a “deterrent” to others and labelled the crime a "narco act of revenge". Their corpses had been buried deep underground in the house's garden with blankets, stones and cement piled on top of them. Police were able to track down Valverde to Puscusana, a beach resort 40 miles from Lima, because he had continued to use his cell phone. Patricia Bullrich, Argentina’s minister of national security, said: “Not even the chip had been changed. It was a very rudimentary operation. "The number was the same one a witness had provided to the court. That’s very unprofessional for a drug trafficker." Ms Bullrich shared a picture of Valverde’s arrest on social media and praised officers for their investigation. “I want to congratulate Peru’s national police for the great work they’ve done and their co-operation in the capture of the two fugitives for the triple murders.

Two of the victims, Brenda del Castillo, 20, Morena Verdi, 21, who were killed by the drug cartel on Friday. Picture: Facebook