Pensioner jailed for printing pornographic photos of young men at Boots
The OAP has previously been jailed for exposure, indecent images and sexual assault
A pervy pensioner has been jailed after being caught printing pornographic pictures at a Boots in Guisborough.
Listen to this article
Convicted paedophile Robin Jackson, who has previously been jailed for exposure, indecent images and sexual assault, was banned from accessing pornographic material when he was caught.
Reece Williams, prosecuting, said: "The defendant on August 26, 2025, had entered Boots in Guisborough to print off pornographic images of young men.
“On the same day, police were notified by a member of staff from Boots."
The same day, police attended Jackson’s house, seizing his phone for analysis.
On his phone, officers found he had accessed a slew of pornographic websites.
Jackson appeared at Teesside Crown Court via videolink on September 24, where it was heard the pedo pensioner has 25 convictions for 77 offences. Jackson has been subject to several sexual harm prevention orders, beginning in 1992.
Michele Turner, mitigating, said Jackson has fully cooperated with police during this recent investigation.
"He immediately handed over all items and allowed for his mobile phone to be examined immediately," she said.