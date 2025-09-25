A pervy pensioner has been jailed after being caught printing pornographic pictures at a Boots in Guisborough.

Convicted paedophile Robin Jackson, who has previously been jailed for exposure, indecent images and sexual assault, was banned from accessing pornographic material when he was caught.

Reece Williams, prosecuting, said: "The defendant on August 26, 2025, had entered Boots in Guisborough to print off pornographic images of young men.

“On the same day, police were notified by a member of staff from Boots."

