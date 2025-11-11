Locals have slammed the owner of Pets Corner after his "terrifically loud" firework show allegedly left a horse from a nearby paddock so badly injured that it needed to be put to sleep.

Read more: Teenager arrested on suspicion of Guy Fawkes Night arson attack on firefighters in Merseyside

Locals have described the sound of the fireworks as being "like a bomb was going off" and that "it felt like waves hitting the house."

Just days before Mr Richmond hosted his fireworks show, Pets Corner shared advice on its website for owners on how to keep their pets calm during the season .

Dean Richmond was forced to issue an apology to residents of Albourne in West Sussex after the event at his multi-million pound mansion caused backlash.

It has been alleged that during the 15-minute display, a horse in a neighbouring field bolted in fear before suffering "catastrophic" injuries when it crashed into a fence.

The horse was later found collapsed in its field and had to be put to sleep.

In the letter delivered to residents, and shared on Facebook, Mr Richmond said that it was never his "intention to cause inconvenience or distress" and insisted that he had told several neighbours of his plans.

"'But with hindsight, I appreciate that I should have shared that information more widely.

"I am genuinely sorry for any upset this may have caused.

"The event was carefully planned to take place earlier in the evening to minimise disruption and the bonfire area was securely fenced to protect any nearby wildlife.

"The display itself was conducted by a professional fireworks company and intended as a celebration with friends, family and local neighbours."

One local resident told the Daily Mail: "It was terrifically loud, to the point where you could feel it in your body, it felt like waves hitting the house.

"Someone who is the leader of a business that claims to be ethical and care about pets should perhaps review his personal ethics and see if he aligns with the business he runs.

"You have a responsibility, as a senior businessperson, responsible for a large organisation that claims to care for pets, you have a public position and an important position in society."