The creature had belonged to the restaurant's manager for two-and-a-half years and was never intended for consumption.

By Alex Storey

An animal rights activist who was convicted of criminal damage after she threw a lobster into a harbour in an attempt to "free it" has blasted authorities for launching a "bizarre witch-hunt" against her.

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Emma Smart "freed" the crustacean from Catch at the Old Fish Market in Weymouth, Dorset, believing it was going to be eaten. But it was later revealed that it was part of a pair, named Ronnie and Reggie, which were being kept as pets in the same tank. The creature had belonged to the restaurant's manager, Anthony Cooper, for two-and-a-half years and was never intended for sale, and was instead there for "educational" purposes for visiting children. Smart entered the eatery and grabbed one of the pets from the warm water tank before throwing it into the harbour outside like a "cricket ball". Read more: Peter Mandelson failed security vetting before US role - Foreign Office overruled decision Read more: Andrew now confined to 'luxurious prison' and unable to go out

Catch at The Old Fish Market on Custom Road in Weymouth Old Town, Dorset, England, United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

Mr Cooper labelled Smart "ignorant" and said the sudden change in water temperature would have killed the lobster. Its companion also died soon after, possibly due to loneliness after the loss of its tank-mate, Mr Cooper said. Smart made off from the building despite attempts by two staff members to intervene, barging past them to exit the premises. Appearing at Bournemouth Crown Court, Smart admitted one count of causing criminal damage to the animal. She was given a three-year restraining order, which prohibits her from being within ten metres of the restaurant. But breaking her silence, Smart doubled down on her actions which she described as a "crustacean jailbreak" and criticised Mr Cooper for his efforts to have her prosecuted. Taking to social media, Smart admitted that she was at a "dark low" suffering from a "mental health crisis" when she "liberated that single miserable lobster" from the restaurant. She claimed she had her flat raided by four police officers, before being stripped naked, searched and then held in police custody for 12 hours, and said authorities launched a "bizarre witch-hunt" against her.

It's likely the lobster would have died as soon as it hit the water due to the temperature difference. Picture: Facebook

Taking aim at Mr Cooper, said: "What a selfless 'Community Champion' – forcing the public to pay for his therapy-by-litigation while he hawks £95 tasting menus to a town that can barely afford the bus fare. "It must be such a terrifyingly small, exhausting world to live in when a single act of mercy makes your blood boil faster than your bisque." Smart previously had a brush with the law after appearing in court over an event at the venue in 2022 when she attempted to force her way in to speak to Sir David Attenborough, urging him to support climate activists in prison. She was cleared of a charge related to failing to comply with a dispersal order after a judge ruled she had not been given sufficient time to comply. She was also sentenced to four months behind bars in November 2021 following an Insulate Britain climate protest. Outlining the facts for the most recent incident, prosecutor Ben Thompson told the court: "At 9pm on April 10 last year the defendant was waiting outside the entrance of the restaurant.

Emma Smart appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court where she received a three-year restraining order from the restaurant for causing criminal damage to the animal. Picture: Alamy

"When the guests are leaving she comes in and a member of staff attempts to push her out of the property. "Eventually, Ms Smart makes her way towards the tank that holds the crayfish, which is actually a lobster. "It had belonged to the restaurant owner Anthony Cooper for two-and-a-half years and was not for sale but instead for education reasons when children visit." Mr Thompson added: "Ms Smart reached into the fish tank and took the lobster. Multiple members of staff tried to stop her but she left and leaned over a wall before placing it in the harbour, with the lobster not seen again." Smart was initially charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, theft and assault, but was allowed to plea to the lesser count of criminal damage. Hitting out at the way the case was handled by authorities leading the lesser charges being accepted, Mr Cooper said: "The travesty of the whole thing is that the animal will have died the second it hit the water. "The force with which Emma Smart threw the animal into the harbour would almost certainly have killed it. "She has thrown it in an overarm throw, like a cricket ball. There was no gentle release, she has thrown it with great force.

The Harbour at Weymouth. Picture: Facebook