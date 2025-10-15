A competition watchdog has called for a number of measures to be put in place in order to give pet owners clearer price information.

By Georgia Rowe

Vets practices in the UK could soon be required to publish their prices and cap prescription fees after a competition watchdog found that pet owners are facing higher bills and reduced choice.

An investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that pet owners pay 16.6% more on average at large veterinary groups than at independent practices. The watchdog said the £6.3bn industry was “not fit for purpose” and in urgent need of modernisation. Publishing its provisional findings on Wednesday, the CMA said many owners were unaware of the cost of common treatments or whether their local vet was part of a large national chain. Six major groups - CVS, IVC, Linnaeus, Medivet, Pets at Home and VetPartners - now dominate the market, as independent practices become increasingly scattered. Read more: Pets At Home boss quits as retailer cuts annual profit outlook again Read more: Vets could face temporary price cap as regulator probes concerns pet owners being ripped off

Martin Coleman, chairman of the inquiry group, said: “Pet owners are often left in the dark, not knowing whether their practice is independent or part of a chain or what a fair price looks like. “They are sometimes committing to expensive treatment without understanding the price in advance. “And they do not always feel confident asking for a prescription or buying medicine online – even when it could save them hundreds of pounds.” The CMA launched its full review in May 2024, following an earlier inquiry that received an “unprecedented” 56,000 responses from pet owners raising concerns about industry practices. The regulator said there was no effective system for customers to compare vet prices when getting a new pet or moving to a new area. It found that some owners were paying up to twice as much for commonly prescribed medicines from vet practices compared with online retailers. The CMA has proposed 21 measures, including capping prescription charges at £16 and requiring vets to inform pet owners about savings they could make by buying medicines online. Coleman added: “We believe that our proposals would enable pet owners to choose the right vet, the right treatment, and the right way to purchase medicine – without confusion or unnecessary cost.” Other proposed measures designed to give pet owners clearer price information include providing pet owners with a written prescription to enable them to purchase the medicine elsewhere and requiring prices in writing for treatments over £500 and itemised bills.

