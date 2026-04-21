British-based animal lovers have been warned that new EU travel rules are set to make some pet passports invalid.

Anyone travelling into the EU with pet dogs, cats and ferrets will need new documents and should no longer use EU pet passports, under the rules which come in to force on Wednesday.

The GOV.UK website, which says the rules also apply to assistance dogs, states: “If you live in England, Scotland or Wales, from 22 April you cannot use a pet passport (even if it was issued in the EU).

“If you use a pet passport, your pet may be refused entry into the EU.” The changes mean that anyone travelling from Great Britain to an EU country with a pet will now need to get an animal health certificate (AHC) before they set off.

Travellers will need to get a vet to issue an AHC within 10 days of their trip. A new certificate will be needed for each trip from Britain to the EU.

The AHC can be used for up to six months for onward travel within the EU and for re‑entering Britain, as long as rabies vaccinations are still valid.