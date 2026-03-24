Pet owners will pay no more than £21 for a prescription under new rules announced by the Competition and Markets Authority. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Vets will be legally bound to capping prescription fees and publishing price lists among new measures which will start coming into force later this year, the competition watchdog has announced.

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Pet owners will pay no more than £21 for a prescription under new rules announced by the Competition and Markets Authority. The watchdog said the cap is being introduced after it found some customers were being overcharged for commonly prescribed medicines by veterinary practices. Under the shake-up, vets will also be required to tell pet owners if they could save money by using a prescription to buy medication online. The changes follow a three-year investigation into the sector.

A comparison website will be introduced to help pet owners compare practices more easily. Picture: Alamy

The changes will also require vet practices to publish full price lists for standard services, including consultations, common procedures, diagnostic tests, written prescriptions and cremation options. A new comparison website will be set up to help pet owners compare practices more easily. Vets will also have to make clear whether they are part of a larger group or operating independently, both online and at their premises. Under the new rules, practices must provide a written estimate in advance for any treatment expected to cost £500 or more, along with an itemised bill. Emergency treatment will be the only exception.

Practices will have to give customers a written estimate in advance for any treatment expected to cost £500 or more. Picture: Alamy