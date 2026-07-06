Barbara Mullaney, who ran Animal Fayre in Cricklade, Wiltshire, was killed in a head-on road collision on June 30

Barbara Mullaney. Picture: Facebook

By Issy Clarke

The death of a "caring and vibrant" pet shop owner in a car crash is being treated as murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Barbara Mullaney, who ran Animal Fayre in Cricklade, Wiltshire, was killed in a head-on road collision on June 30 at 6.05pm. The businesswoman, who was in her seventies, was driving an orange Peugeot when she was involved in the collision with a black Vauxhall Astra on the B4696 near Royal Wootton Bassett. She died instantly at the scene. A 43-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while unfit through drink or drugs. Read more: Two Romanian ‘proxies’ jailed over Iran-backed attack on London journalist Read more: Pensioner who 'slipped' and stabbed husband, 84, in chest with kitchen knife jailed for murder

A man walks his dog past flowers outside the Animal Fayre pet shop in Cricklade High Street, Wiltshire, following the death of Barbara Mullaney. Picture: Alamy

Wiltshire police said he has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. A teenage girl who was a passenger in the suspect's car was seriously injured and taken to hospital before being discharged. The male driver was also treated in hospital before he was taken into custody. Tributes have poured in for to Ms Mullaney, with one person describing her as "such a lovely, caring vibrant lady" who "always had time for a chat. "She will be greatly missed. RIP Barbara.”

A collision between two cars on the B4696, near Royal Wootton Bassett in Wiltshire, on the evening of June 30, which resulted in the death of Barbara Mullaney, is now being treated as murder, police said. Picture date: Sunday July 5, 2026. Picture: Alamy

One family member thanked the community for the "unbelievable outpouring of literally hundreds of people whose hearts Barbara has touched over the years in her little shop." “The shop is bedecked with such an array of flowers. We just can’t thank them enough and tell them how proud of her this makes us feel. “Barbara was a lady who was loved by more people than I could ever have imagined, most of whom I have never had the privilege of meeting.” Wiltshire Police has made a compulsory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous involvement with the suspect.