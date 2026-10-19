Two men were filmed laughing as they dangerously lifted the pet

Peter the rabbit was lifted by the ears by two thieves in Hull. Picture: Amy Grace, Facebook

By Sophie Clark

A woman says she and her children were left "devastated" after a video surfaced of thieves dangling her rabbit, Peter, by the ears before he went missing.

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The video, taken outside Amy Grace’s house in Hull, shows a man picking up the struggling rabbit by the ears with one hand before showing it off to another man, who appears to take a photo. The family learned of Peter’s treatment when Grace and her son returned home from a shopping trip on Saturday afternoon to find him gone. Grace said the family searched their house for three hours before they saw the video of the thieves on their home security camera. "I hate living here now and want out of Hull! My children are devastated," the mother posted to Facebook in an appeal to get her pet back. Read more: Man accused of attempted murder ‘believed to be first charged with dognapping’ after pet stolen following incident Read more: Dog owners should begin desensitising pets to fireworks, charity urges before Guy Fawkes Night

The men, described by Amy Grace as speaking in Russian in the video, grabbed Peter by his ears. Picture: Amy Grace, Facebook

Grace, 38, said that the "extremely poorly" nine-year-old Peter was usually kept in a large enclosure in the back garden, but had been moved to the front of the house in an attempt to encourage him to eat more grass. “The only thing I could do was scream and cry when I saw that CCTV,” she told reporters. The rabbit requires medication three times a day for a stomach condition, and the move to the front of the house was supposed to improve his health. Despite Grace building a pallet across the front gate to prevent him from getting out, the thieves were able to reach into his pen to grab him.

The thieves were spotted carrying Peter away from the house. Picture: Amy Grace, Facebook