A pétanque dispute in South-West France tunred fatal. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

An 81-year-old pétanque player has been arrested after allegedly killing a 68-year-old rival with a metal boule in an apparent turf war.

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The alleged attack broke out in the usually peaceful resort of Mimizan in south-west France. Witnesses say a row erupted when a group who usually play at a nearby beach turned up at the local boulodrome looking for shade during a heatwave. “According to the evidence … it seems that it is the 81-year-old man who struck the victim, who is deceased, with a pétanque boule,” Alexa Dubourg, the public prosecutor in nearby Mont-de-Marsan, said. She said the incident occured after “an argument which degenerated into a physical [confrontation]”. Read more: Tributes pour in for American singer, Oliver Tree, killed in helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro Read more: Moment laughing prisoners burst into child killer's cell before stabbing him to death - as trio receive whole life terms

The petanque club has closed after witnesses were left traumatised. Picture: Alamy