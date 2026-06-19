Pétanque player, 81, 'kills rival, 68, with metal boule' as alleged turf war descends into violence
An 81-year-old pétanque player has been arrested after allegedly killing a 68-year-old rival with a metal boule in an apparent turf war.
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The alleged attack broke out in the usually peaceful resort of Mimizan in south-west France.
Witnesses say a row erupted when a group who usually play at a nearby beach turned up at the local boulodrome looking for shade during a heatwave.
“According to the evidence … it seems that it is the 81-year-old man who struck the victim, who is deceased, with a pétanque boule,” Alexa Dubourg, the public prosecutor in nearby Mont-de-Marsan, said.
She said the incident occured after “an argument which degenerated into a physical [confrontation]”.
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The prosecutor added that the row concerned “the use of the boulodrome habitually frequented by one of the groups”.
Investigations are ongoing to “determine precisely the role played by each person”, she said.
The victim and alleged attacker have not yet been named.
Some reports suggest the man was hit in the face with the metal boule, while others suggest he was struck in the head.
The 68-year-old victim suffered a cardiac arrest after being hit and died at the scene.
The 81-year-old suspect was detained by the local Gendarmerie as soon as they arrived and put into police custody.
He is due to appear before a judge as prosecutors look to bring formal charges.
The petanque club in Mimizan has suspended operations and offered psychological support to the witnesses who have reportedly been left traumatised by what they saw.